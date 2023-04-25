Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Bioqual Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.98%.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

