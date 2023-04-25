Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $371.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.73.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %

BIIB traded down $10.62 on Tuesday, hitting $282.41. 1,527,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.09. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.