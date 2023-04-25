Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0900 on Top Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

