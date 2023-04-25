Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

AGL opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.34) on Friday. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.75 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.29 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,581.87). 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

