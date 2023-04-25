Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $97.56 million and $694,975.52 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00341712 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

