Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.71 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and $664,347.94 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

