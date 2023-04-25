Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
