Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Belden worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 1,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.