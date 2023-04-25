Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,394,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.1 %

BAX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,859. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

