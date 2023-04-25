Barclays Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 295

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.40 ($2.96).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

