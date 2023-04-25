Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

