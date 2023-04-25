Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $91,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

