Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NYSE:TSM opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

