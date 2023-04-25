Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,891 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 1.82% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWL stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.