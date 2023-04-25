Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $20.20 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.34 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The company has a market capitalization of $670.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

