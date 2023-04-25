Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $314.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

