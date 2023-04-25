Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 702,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,006,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

