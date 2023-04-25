Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 44,042 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

