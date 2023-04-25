BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.04

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 403124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

