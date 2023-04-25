Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

