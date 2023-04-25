Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NTB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
