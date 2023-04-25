Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

