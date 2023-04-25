Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.55 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $205.68 million and $7.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 133,755,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,955,383 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

