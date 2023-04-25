Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the bank on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.
Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Banco Santander Price Performance
SAN stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 24.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
