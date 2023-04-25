Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the bank on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 24.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

