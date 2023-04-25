B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 6,373 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,969. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

