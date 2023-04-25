B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.64. 347,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $568.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

