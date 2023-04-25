B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $630.52. The stock had a trading volume of 717,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,438. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.80 and a 200-day moving average of $562.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

