B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.26 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -443.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

