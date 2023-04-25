B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.39 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 912,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.