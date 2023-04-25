B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 381 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,183. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

