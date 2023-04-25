B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 731,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,757. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

