B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,375,014. The firm has a market cap of $542.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

