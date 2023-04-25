Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

