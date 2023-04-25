Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AULT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 3,301,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

