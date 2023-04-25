AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

T stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

