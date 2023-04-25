Atco (ACO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.
Atco Price Performance
Atco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
