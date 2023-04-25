AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Reduced by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

