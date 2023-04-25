Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.93

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1309887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,789,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,460,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 367,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

