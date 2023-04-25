Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 1.3 %

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

