Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $251.06 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Arweave has a total market cap of $251.06 million and $6.60 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00027444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,394.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00429324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00123439 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

