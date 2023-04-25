Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.