Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AWI opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

