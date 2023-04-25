Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

AMGN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.47. 190,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,073. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. The company has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

