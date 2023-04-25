Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

CAT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,000. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average is $230.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.