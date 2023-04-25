Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MET stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 524,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

