Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,944. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

