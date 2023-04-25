Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 582,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

