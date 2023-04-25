Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.21. 683,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

