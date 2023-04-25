Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.76.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Ares Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ares Capital
Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.