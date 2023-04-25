Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

