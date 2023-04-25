Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 498933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 263,148 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

