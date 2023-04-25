Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

